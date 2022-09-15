National Bankshares Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.08.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$5.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

