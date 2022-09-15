Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NPSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec raised shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 158,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,490. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

