Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 935 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 80,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,444. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

