Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $245.06. 1,560,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day moving average of $253.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $298.00.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

