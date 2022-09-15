Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.