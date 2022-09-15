Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MURF remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Murphy Canyon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

