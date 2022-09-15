M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 268,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,662. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

