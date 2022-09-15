Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW) Short Interest Update

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNERW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mount Rainier Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNERW. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $324,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

