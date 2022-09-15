MotaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $144,605.51 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $144,605.51 and $2,343.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,437.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.37 or 0.06271938 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00824062 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,471,927 coins and its circulating supply is 55,265,682 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.