Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,565,000 after acquiring an additional 174,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Morphic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 113.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after buying an additional 697,866 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Stock Performance

Morphic Company Profile

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

