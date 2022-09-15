Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 557,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,811. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

