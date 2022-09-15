Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $87.81. 607,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,811. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

