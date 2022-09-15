Morgan Stanley Cuts Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Price Target to $5.00

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CELU. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celularity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Celularity Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $2.36 on Monday. Celularity has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $326.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

About Celularity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640,694 shares in the last quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

