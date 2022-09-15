Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.50.

BILL stock opened at $163.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bill.com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

