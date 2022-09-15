Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,310 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 4.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

MNST stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.