Modex (MODEX) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Modex (MODEX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Modex has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Modex has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.73 or 0.99997698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.72 or 0.99942669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00123360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00402044 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

