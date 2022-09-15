Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.58. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.75. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.