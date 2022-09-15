MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Raises Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 5.6 %

LON GLE opened at GBX 489.98 ($5.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.69 million and a P/E ratio of 748.39. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLE shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 680 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 510,037 shares of company stock worth $262,719,610.

(Get Rating)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Further Reading

