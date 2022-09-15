Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $51,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $128.16 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.