Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,958 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $63,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetEase by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,009,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,848 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

