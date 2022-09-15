Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,076 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of Pentair worth $50,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.