Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,361 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of ON Semiconductor worth $66,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 205.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 271.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

