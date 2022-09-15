Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 51,980 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $56,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $178.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

