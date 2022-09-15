Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 226,189 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 226,189 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.68% of First Majestic Silver worth $58,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 458,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

