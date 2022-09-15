Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Targa Resources worth $47,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,672,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after acquiring an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

