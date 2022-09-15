Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $45.56 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,046 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $45,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,550.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,460 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 113.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

