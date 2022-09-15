MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,946 shares of company stock valued at $272,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,550,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 50,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 327,676 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

