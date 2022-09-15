MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 119.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.70. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 112,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

