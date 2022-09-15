Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €10.50

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.70 ($10.92) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 2.3 %

OUKPY opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

