Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $132.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

