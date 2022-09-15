Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.40. 2,003,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

