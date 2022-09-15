Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,410. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Masimo by 51.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Masimo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Masimo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

