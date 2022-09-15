Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $56,827,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.46. 16,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.95 and a 200 day moving average of $347.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.