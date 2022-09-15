Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 1,522,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,527,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

