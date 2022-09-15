Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $295,397,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

