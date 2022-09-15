Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires Shares of 113 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.12. The company had a trading volume of 95,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,064. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

