Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

GLD traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.84. 792,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,483. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

