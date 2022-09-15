Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.50% from the company’s previous close.

Marlowe Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of MRL stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.01) on Tuesday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 630 ($7.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($13.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 735.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 807.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.25 million and a P/E ratio of 74,600.00.

Insider Transactions at Marlowe

In other Marlowe news, insider Adam Councell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,140 ($59,376.51). In related news, insider Rachel Addison purchased 12,922 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £99,499.40 ($120,226.44). Also, insider Adam Councell purchased 6,300 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,140 ($59,376.51).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

