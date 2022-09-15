Marlin Technology (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Shares Up 0.1%

Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Marlin Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 29.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

