MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 749,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,735. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

MarketWise Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.50 on Friday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

