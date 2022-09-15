Markel Corp Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,661. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

