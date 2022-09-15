Markel Corp Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Markel Corp purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gartner by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Gartner by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Gartner by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

IT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,678. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

