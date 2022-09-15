Markel Corp Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 234.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.