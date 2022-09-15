Markel Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $413.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,117. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.28 and its 200 day moving average is $432.68. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

