Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
Shares of MRTMF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 344,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,382. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
