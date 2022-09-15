Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MRTMF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 344,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,382. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

