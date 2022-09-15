Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

