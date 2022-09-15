Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Shares Up 0.4%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.15. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

