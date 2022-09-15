Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,338,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,682. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

