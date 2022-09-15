M Financial Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,818 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 19.2% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 693,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

