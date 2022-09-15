Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNONF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynx Global Digital Finance (CNONF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.